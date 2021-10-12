auction

Al Capone favorite gun, other auction items go for at least $3M

Who was Al Capone? Mobster called Public Enemy No. 1 after 1929 'Valentine's Day Massacre'
EMBED <>More Videos

Al Capone pistol, other auction items go for at least $3M

CHICAGO -- Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least $3 million.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Capone's family sold several of his belongings, including what was billed as his favorite gun, at auction in California, where his three surviving granddaughters live.

The event, called "A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone," was held at a private club in Sacramento and attracted nearly 1,000 registered bidders, including 150 who attended the nearly four-hour-long event in person.

RELATED: Drum magazines bring throwback threat to Chicago gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team examines the growing threat from high capacity magazines, especially drug mags, that can fire 100 rounds in a few seconds.



Among the items up for auction was a bear-shaped humidor as well as diamond jewelry and some family photographs. The most popular item proved to be Capone's favorite Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which went for $860,000.

Most of the buyers' identities were kept private. But one whose name has been made public is Kevin Nagle, a Sacramento investor and business owner. Among the items that once belonged to "Scarface" Capone that he picked up was a decorative humidor for $120,000 and an 18-karat yellow gold and platinum belt buckle for $22,500.

RELATED: Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84

Capone's story is a familiar one, thanks in large part to a host of movies, television shows and books about the mobster. Called Public Enemy No. 1 after the 1929 "Valentine's Day Massacre" in which seven members of a rival bootlegger gang were gunned down in a parking garage, Capone was convicted of income tax evasion in 1934. He spent 11 years locked up in Alcatraz, a federal prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay, and died of a heart attack in 1947 in the Florida home where he and his associates were believed to have plotted the massacre years earlier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaauctionmobu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUCTION
Be Kind: 8-year-old auctions hog to raise money for sick friend
One of a kind high tops by Chicago artists auctioned for fundraiser
Southport Lanes auctioning off items from historic Lakeview spot
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to auction 1 ticket for first space tourism flight
TOP STORIES
Mother on autopsy 'contradictions': Jelani Day organs not harvested
Travelers brace for more issues as Southwest Airlines flights canceled
Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach
Lego pledges to remove 'gender bias' from its products
Illinois weather: Possible tornado damages truck downstate
Severe storms stir up damaging winds, hail
Gabby Petito's autopsy results expected today
Show More
White Sox look to even ALDS against Astros in Game 4
First Lady to visit Chicago Tuesday
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Tuesday
Unusual defense plan for Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl abducted in Merrillville
More TOP STORIES News