AL family's Bibles survive house fire day after Christmas

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- A family said two Bibles and a few family memories survived a devastating house fire the day after Christmas.

Sherri Rosa said she and her family are grateful to be alive after the fire.

"I speak what I think. I don't sugar coat anything. I have very little filter, but I have a big heart and I believe in God," Rosa said. "God was definitely here that day."

Her daughter, Ashlee Rosa, said her 13-year-old brother heard a knock on the door that day. When he went to investigate, he noticed the house was on fire and the family was able to escape.

According to ABC-affiliate WBMA, no one was injured.

"A lady had told my mom that the reason he heard the knocking was because it was God knocking on the door to let him know to get out of the house because the house was burning," Ashlee Rosa said. "If they wouldn't have gotten out in time when he heard that knocking, they would have probably been in that back room, and they wouldn't have been able to get out where they were at."

The family dug through the rubble for days, looking for baby photos and Sherri's father's ashes. She said he passed away earlier this year.

Ashlee Rosa said fortunately, the box containing the ashes had melted around them and a few mementos from his death. Two Bibles--a large one and a small one--were also in the box.

Since the fire, the smaller Bible has been opening to a page in the Book of Proverbs.

"This right here, where it says, 'I am weary God,' and I have been since the passing of my dad," Sherri Rosa said. "It's just God's way of letting me know that I'll be alright."

The verse ends with, "but I can prevail."

The family said firefighters told them faulty wiring in the attic started the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamahouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Weed Legalization Guide
Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries licensed to sell weed
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Show More
Chicago murder rate declines 13% in 2019 from previous year, police say
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Woman wounded inside West Side home in 1st Chicago shooting in 2020
7-year-old rushed to ER after swallowing AirPod
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breeze on New Year's Day
More TOP STORIES News