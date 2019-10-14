Amber Alert: Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping

Kamille McKinney. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Authorities in Alabama have taken a person of interest into custody in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl , who remains missing.

An Amber Alert issued Saturday said Kamille McKinney, whose family calls her "Cupcake," was in "extreme danger."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed her while she was outside at her birthday party.

Birmingham police took a man into custody about 24 hours later after residents at a condominium complex where a Toyota Sequoia was parked called police, saying the driver and car matched surveillance images released by police.

Kamille was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt when last seen. Deputy police Chief Scott Praytor said there's no indication the kidnapping is related to child custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingmissing girlamber alertu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side
SB I-57 reopens after person hit, killed by vehicle in Posen
Show More
5 dead in Dunning apartment shooting, 2 victims ID'd
Metra MD-N, UP-NW service disrupted after pedestrian struck by freight train on NW Side
CTU to hold downtown rally, march Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bright sunshine, chilly Monday
Boxer Patrick Day in coma after knockout in Chicago fight
More TOP STORIES News