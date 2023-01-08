Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck, critically hurt during Albany Park argument, police say

One person is in custody, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed and critically hurt during an argument early Sunday morning on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened in the Albany Park neighborhood's 4400 block of North Drake Avenue at about 1:03 a.m., police said. A 50-year-old man was arguing with someone when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police placed the offender into custody and recovered a knife on the scene.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

