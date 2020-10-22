home invasion

Homeowner shoots intruder in Albany Park home invasion

CHICAGO -- A licensed gun owner shot someone who allegedly broke into his home Wednesday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 46-year-old man heard what appeared to be someone breaking into his home at 4:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kenneth Avenue, according to Chicago police. He went to investigate and was confronted by a 58-year-old man who doesn't live there.

The homeowner shot the man in the forearm during a scuffle, police said. The 58-year-old ran away but was later taken into custody and brought to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

A police source said the 46-year-old has a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohome invasionchicago shootingbreak in
HOME INVASION
Teacher witnesses break-in through virtual learning
2 arrested in Naperville apartment shooting
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
78-year-old grandmother holds intruder at gunpoint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waukegan police officer shoots teen following traffic stop: police
IL reports most COVID-19 deaths in a day since mid-June
Chicago mail-in ballots rejected for mismatched signatures can be appealed
Off-duty CPD officer carjacked at gunpoint
CTA to offer PPE vending machines at some L stations
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Joliet sergeant charged for allegedly leaking video of controversial arrest
Show More
Ex-Chicago tanning salon owner loses appeal in sexual assault case
Illinois announces new COVID-19 small business relief grants
Newman, Fricilone vie for 3rd District congressional seat
Chicago budget proposal features property tax increase, layoffs
Illinois to distribute 170K rapid COVID-19 tests statewide
More TOP STORIES News