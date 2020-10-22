Homeowner shoots intruder in Albany Park home invasion

CHICAGO -- A licensed gun owner shot someone who allegedly broke into his home Wednesday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The 46-year-old man heard what appeared to be someone breaking into his home at 4:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kenneth Avenue, according to Chicago police. He went to investigate and was confronted by a 58-year-old man who doesn't live there.The homeowner shot the man in the forearm during a scuffle, police said. The 58-year-old ran away but was later taken into custody and brought to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.A police source said the 46-year-old has a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license.Area Five detectives are investigating.