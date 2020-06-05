Albany Park fire injures woman, child

CHICAGO -- A child and a woman were injured in a fire Friday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.A blaze broke out about 7 a.m. on the second floor of a building in the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.An 8-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with second degree burns, officials said.The fire was extinguished, and no other injuries were reported, officials said.