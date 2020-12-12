Chicago police shooting: Off-duty officer shoots man in Albany Park, CPD says

CHICAGO -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The off-duty officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, Chicago police said.During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand, police said.The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident and will place the involved officer on administrative duty for 30 days.Police said later Saturday that the officer was relieved of his police powers while the COPA investigation continues.