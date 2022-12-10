Chicago shooting: Woman shot in face, critically hurt while driving in Albany Park, police say

An Albany Park, Chicago shooting left a woman critically hurt while driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman in the face while she was driving.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood's 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue, police said.

Police said someone in a blue sedan fired shots and drove off. The woman is critically injured.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

