firefighter injured

Off-duty firefighter hospitalized after shots fired on Northwest Side, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Off-duty firefighter hospitalized after shots fired on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty firefighter was shot at on Wednesday morning in Chicago.

The shots were fired in the Albany Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side near North Richmond Street and West Sunnyside Avenue.

Officials said the firefighter was not hit by a bullet. Still, he was taken to the hospital with injuries from broken glass.

This a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
