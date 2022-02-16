CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty firefighter was shot at on Wednesday morning in Chicago.
SEE ALSO | No bail for man charged with starting Bronzeville shooting near CPD HQ that killed grandmother
The shots were fired in the Albany Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side near North Richmond Street and West Sunnyside Avenue.
RELATED | Protesters call for Chicago police officer who killed Anthony Alvarez to be arrested, fired
Officials said the firefighter was not hit by a bullet. Still, he was taken to the hospital with injuries from broken glass.
This a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Off-duty firefighter hospitalized after shots fired on Northwest Side, officials say
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News