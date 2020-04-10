Coronavirus

99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus, thanks health care workers

DONCASTER, England -- A 99-year-old World War II veteran is thanking the doctors and nurses who stood by his side as he battled and beat COVID-19.

"There's nothing I can say but thank you very much and I appreciate every bit you've done for me," Albert Chambers said to health care workers at Tickhill Road Hospital in a video released by England's National Health Service.

Chambers later received a guard of honor from staff members at the northern England hospital.

Chambers, who will turn 100 this summer, was wounded in the war and spent three years as a prisoner of war, according to the BBC.



"My grandad is amazing. He's pretty incredible. He's not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he's won the battle with coronavirus," Chambers' grandson told the public broadcaster.

As of Friday afternoon, there were nearly 9,000 deaths 75,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocietycoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldworld war iigood news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News