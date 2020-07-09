Alderman Raymond Lopez says bricks thrown through windows of home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6308908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alderman Raymond Lopez speaks after he said his home was vandalized and a neighbor's garage set on fire Thursday morning.

Awakened w/ bricks thrown through my windows & a garage set on fire b/c gang bangers think they can intimidate me & my family b/c I want my residents to be free of their tyranny. This attack only strengthens my resolve to rid our communities of these urban terrorists. #Enough pic.twitter.com/8RUtjHMqV4 — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 9, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Raymond Lopez says his home was vandalized overnight and a neighbor's garage was set on fire.The 15th Ward alderman said he was woken up by a brick thrown through his window Thursday morningChicago police said a brick was thrown through the window of the home in the 4000-block of South Artesian Avenue and then about an hour later, the garage of the home next door was set on fire.Alderman Lopez tweeted video that he says shows someone casing his house and then attempting to break the windows of his house.The Chicago Fire Department said it responded to the fire. No one was injured and the fire was out when firefighters arrived.Alderman Lopez said an individual matching the description from the earlier vandalism and a second person were responsible for the fire. He said his husband saw the fire and used a hose to put it out.Lopez said there was a noticeable smell of accelerant from the fire. He said the incident is a result of gang members trying to intimidate him and the neighborhood.Chicago police are investigating.