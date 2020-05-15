Summer grilling ideas on a budget with ALDI

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ALDI.
Summer is almost here and even though times have changed, grilling is still some fun you can have at home. You can make your summer grilling special, without breaking the bank - how, you ask? Think ALDI! It's your go-to store for everything from food to décor, and the selections change weekly, so there's always something new and fun to find.
Food and health blogger - Lauren Nolan, aka the Lake Shore Lady, checks in with Val to give us tips on how to save money and make a great meal at the same time!
Here are the food items she is showing us...
-Lime and Cilantro Marinated Chicken with Homemade Grilled Pineapple or Mango Salsa
-Simple romaine salad with a lime vinaigrette
-Healthy Blueberry Crumble
Check out Lauren's blog for the recipes.
For more great ideas and recipes, visit the ALDI website.
