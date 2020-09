Labor Day for less with ALDI

Watermelon Salad

Mason Jar Pasta

Turkey Pesto Burgers

Cherry cake with almond and chocolate chunks

Labor Day is upon us - and we can still have small gatherings to celebrate. Here with some great tips on easy and delicious foods is ALDI food specialist Janice Stahl! Janice checks in with Val to give us tips on how to save money and make a great meal at the same time!For more great ideas and recipes, visit the ALDI website Check out ALDI on social media:-Instagram: @aldiusa -Facebook: @ALDI.USA -Twitter: @AldiUSA Here are Janice's recipes:Diced cucumbersCubed watermelonWalnuts (diced)Blue cheese (crumbles or whole and cubed)Mix in bowl and separate into smaller bowlsTri color rotini (cooked)Pre cooked chicken pieces (diced)Fresh mushrooms (sliced)Jared PestoJared artichokesCherry tomatoesLayer in jars starting with pesto on bottom add noodles on top of pesto followed by chicken mushrooms artichokes and the tomatoes.Kirkland Turkey burgersRomain lettuceLarge tomatoYellow onionJared pestoSwiss cheeseBrioche buns (toasted)Cook burger add cheese to melt on top add to bottom of toasted bun. Top with 1 tablespoon pesto, then onion tomato and lettuce.1.5 cups fresh pitted cherries cut in lightly choppedcup dark chocolate chunks (Specially selected Belgian chocolate chunks)1tsp Almond extract (can sub vanilla if you don't like almond flavor)1 tsp baking powdertsp baking soda1 cups flour1 egg1 egg yolkcup sugarcup vegetable oilcup Greek yogurtZest lemonc buttermilk (if you don't have buttermilk add tablespoon of vinegar to cup milk, let curdle for about 5 min)Sanding sugar (optional)Preheat oven 350F spray with oil an 8" cake pan or spring form pan.Whisk together flour, baking soda and baking powderIn a large bowl beat eggs and sugar until fluffy, then add almond and zest. Slowly add vegetable oil and continue beating. Add yogurt and buttermilk beat just until smooth.Add flour mixture - combine until smoothToss cherries with 1-2 tablespoons of flour to prevent sinking in cake. Fold in cherries into batter along with chocolate chunks.Sprinkle with coarse sanding sugar. Bake for 40-45 min. cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar.