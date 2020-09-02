Labor Day for less with ALDI

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ALDI.
Labor Day is upon us - and we can still have small gatherings to celebrate. Here with some great tips on easy and delicious foods is ALDI food specialist Janice Stahl! Janice checks in with Val to give us tips on how to save money and make a great meal at the same time!
For more great ideas and recipes, visit the ALDI website.
Here are Janice's recipes:
Watermelon Salad
Diced cucumbers
Cubed watermelon
Walnuts (diced)
Blue cheese (crumbles or whole and cubed)
Mix in bowl and separate into smaller bowls
Mason Jar Pasta
Tri color rotini (cooked)
Pre cooked chicken pieces (diced)
Fresh mushrooms (sliced)
Jared Pesto
Jared artichokes
Cherry tomatoes
Layer in jars starting with pesto on bottom add noodles on top of pesto followed by chicken mushrooms artichokes and the tomatoes.
Turkey Pesto Burgers
Kirkland Turkey burgers
Romain lettuce
Large tomato
Yellow onion
Jared pesto
Swiss cheese
Brioche buns (toasted)
Cook burger add cheese to melt on top add to bottom of toasted bun. Top with 1 tablespoon pesto, then onion tomato and lettuce.
Cherry cake with almond and chocolate chunks
1.5 cups fresh pitted cherries cut in lightly chopped
cup dark chocolate chunks (Specially selected Belgian chocolate chunks)
1tsp Almond extract (can sub vanilla if you don't like almond flavor)
1 tsp baking powder
tsp baking soda
1 cups flour
1 egg
1 egg yolk
cup sugar
cup vegetable oil
cup Greek yogurt
Zest lemon
c buttermilk (if you don't have buttermilk add tablespoon of vinegar to cup milk, let curdle for about 5 min)
Sanding sugar (optional)
Preheat oven 350F spray with oil an 8" cake pan or spring form pan.
Whisk together flour, baking soda and baking powder
In a large bowl beat eggs and sugar until fluffy, then add almond and zest. Slowly add vegetable oil and continue beating. Add yogurt and buttermilk beat just until smooth.
Add flour mixture - combine until smooth
Toss cherries with 1-2 tablespoons of flour to prevent sinking in cake. Fold in cherries into batter along with chocolate chunks.
Sprinkle with coarse sanding sugar. Bake for 40-45 min. cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Labor Day for less with ALDI
