Teen nearly kidnapped in Morgan Park after being followed from bus stop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a 16-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped in Morgan Park Tuesday morning.The incident occurred in the 11400-block of South Throop Street at about 11:45 a.m. Police said a man followed the teen from the bus stop, grabbed her and tried to force her into an alley.Police said the teen kicked the man and was able to get away.The suspect is described by police as 30-40 years old, light complexion, patchy beard, brown eyes and wearing a black hat and gray hoodie and was traveling on foot.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.