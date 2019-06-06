Alert issued after sexual assaults in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a series of sexual assault and abuse incidents in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

There have been at least three incidents in the past three weeks in the:


  • 1900-block of North Cleveland Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on May 17,

  • 2200-block of North Orchard Street at about 4 a.m. on May 25,

  • 1800-block of North Burling Street at about 10:30 p.m. on May 29.



Police said the man usually approaches women from behind who are walking alone and makes sexual contact with them. He then runs off.

RELATED: Surveillance image released of Lincoln Park sex assault suspect

Police said in one incident, the offender assaulted someone walking with a female friend and got away on a bicycle parked nearby.

The suspect is described by police as in his mid-20s to mid-30s, 5;5" to 5;10", 150-170 pounds, dark hair, medium to light complexion, white T-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts. In the incident in the 2200-block of North Orchard Street, police have released a surveillance image of the suspect on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
