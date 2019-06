Alert issued after sexual assaults in Lincoln Park

1900-block of North Cleveland Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on May 17,



2200-block of North Orchard Street at about 4 a.m. on May 25,



1800-block of North Burling Street at about 10:30 p.m. on May 29.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a series of sexual assault and abuse incidents in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.There have been at least three incidents in the past three weeks in the:Police said the man usually approaches women from behind who are walking alone and makes sexual contact with them. He then runs off.Police said in one incident, the offender assaulted someone walking with a female friend and got away on a bicycle parked nearby.The suspect is described by police as in his mid-20s to mid-30s, 5;5" to 5;10", 150-170 pounds, dark hair, medium to light complexion, white T-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts. In the incident in the 2200-block of North Orchard Street, police have released a surveillance image of the suspect on a bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.