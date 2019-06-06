Alert issued after sexual assaults in Lincoln Park

There have been at least three incidents in the past three weeks in the:
- 1900-block of North Cleveland Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on May 17,
- 2200-block of North Orchard Street at about 4 a.m. on May 25,
- 1800-block of North Burling Street at about 10:30 p.m. on May 29.
Police said the man usually approaches women from behind who are walking alone and makes sexual contact with them. He then runs off.
RELATED: Surveillance image released of Lincoln Park sex assault suspect
Police said in one incident, the offender assaulted someone walking with a female friend and got away on a bicycle parked nearby.
The suspect is described by police as in his mid-20s to mid-30s, 5;5" to 5;10", 150-170 pounds, dark hair, medium to light complexion, white T-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts. In the incident in the 2200-block of North Orchard Street, police have released a surveillance image of the suspect on a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.