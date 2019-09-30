Statewide Silver Alert in Indiana issued for missing 80-year-old couple

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Indiana are investigating the disappearance of an 80-year-old couple they believe may be in extreme danger.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for William Wallace and his wife Jane by the Plymouth Police Department.

William is described as 170 lbs. and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has gray hair with blue eyes. Jane is known to be 5 feet 1 inches tall, 100 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said they went missing from Plymouth, Indiana which is 127 miles north of Indianapolis. They were last seen at 9:00 a.m. on September 29.

The pair may be driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with the license plate number TF644.

Officials said William may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-3187.
