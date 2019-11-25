Algonquin man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A 55-year-old Algonquin man was charged Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Anthony Prate has been charged with a felony count of first degree murder by the Cook County state's attorney's office, Schaumburg police said. He remains in custody.

About 1:31 a.m. Saturday, Schaumburg police were called to the 300-block of Arbor Glen Boulevard by Prate, who allegedly told officers he and his girlfriend had a physical altercation with a knife and were both injured, police said. As officers entered the residence, they found Malgorzata Daniel, of Schaumburg, stabbed to death.

A death investigation was immediately initiated and Prate was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his hands and arms, police said. He was later released and taken into custody for further questioning.

An autopsy conducted Sunday by the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled Daniel's death a homicide due to more than twenty cutting injuries, police said. She lived in the residence where she was found.

Prate is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgalgonquinmurderwoman killedstabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Illinois' new food allergy law gives false sense of security, some say
Family of boy wounded in shootout with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect to sue surviving suspect
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild Monday
Show More
McHenry Co. men charged after 2 horses found dead, others malnourished
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
CPD says more than 10K illegal guns recovered off streets
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg to start presidential campaign
More TOP STORIES News