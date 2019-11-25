Algonquin man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A 55-year-old Algonquin man was charged Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend in northwest suburban Schaumburg.Anthony Prate has been charged with a felony count of first degree murder by the Cook County state's attorney's office, Schaumburg police said. He remains in custody.About 1:31 a.m. Saturday, Schaumburg police were called to the 300-block of Arbor Glen Boulevard by Prate, who allegedly told officers he and his girlfriend had a physical altercation with a knife and were both injured, police said. As officers entered the residence, they found Malgorzata Daniel, of Schaumburg, stabbed to death.A death investigation was immediately initiated and Prate was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his hands and arms, police said. He was later released and taken into custody for further questioning.An autopsy conducted Sunday by the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled Daniel's death a homicide due to more than twenty cutting injuries, police said. She lived in the residence where she was found.Prate is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday, police said.