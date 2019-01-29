Ohio police: All 3 aboard medical helicopter killed in crash on way to pick up patient

Authorities say three people aboard a medical helicopter have died in a crash in southeastern Ohio.

Andrew Arthurs, a vice president of Survival Flight medical transportation, says there were no patients aboard. He said the three people who died were crew.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the company reported at around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday losing communication with a helicopter flying from the Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City to pick up a patient in Pomeroy.

Authorities located wreckage nearly three hours later in rugged terrain near the community of Zaleski. That's about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro in Chicago says the helicopter was a Bell 407. Molinaro says the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will have investigators at the scene.
