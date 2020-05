Plan your next trip to the Great White North at the 37th annual All-Canada Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 37th annual All-Canada Show returns to Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, featuring Canada's best fishing and hunting destinations.The event also includes: free seminars, free maps and travel guides.Representatives from Canada's best fishing and hunting lodges, resorts and outfitters are the main attraction at the All-Canada Show, offering guests a chance to meet with them face-to-face before deciding on a destination.For show details and a complete seminar speaker lineup, visit www.allcanada.com All-Canada ShowJanuary 9-12, 2020Thursday, January 9: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.Friday, January 10: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.Saturday, January 11: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.Sunday, January 12: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Pheasant Run Resort4051 East Main Street (Hwy 64 North Ave)St. Charles, IL 60174Adults: $12Children 17 and under: FREE!Veterans get in Free on SundayDiscounted tickets online (AllCanada.com): $9