CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 37th annual All-Canada Show returns to Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, featuring Canada's best fishing and hunting destinations.
The event also includes: free seminars, free maps and travel guides.
Representatives from Canada's best fishing and hunting lodges, resorts and outfitters are the main attraction at the All-Canada Show, offering guests a chance to meet with them face-to-face before deciding on a destination.
For show details and a complete seminar speaker lineup, visit www.allcanada.com.
Name of event: All-Canada Show
Date: January 9-12, 2020
Hours:
Thursday, January 9: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, January 10: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 11: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday, January 12: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Address:
Pheasant Run Resort
4051 East Main Street (Hwy 64 North Ave)
St. Charles, IL 60174
Admission:
Adults: $12
Children 17 and under: FREE!
Veterans get in Free on Sunday
Discounted tickets online (AllCanada.com): $9
Plan your next trip to the Great White North at the 37th annual All-Canada Show
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News