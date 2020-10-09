I-55 crash near Pulaski Road ramp shuts down all inbound traffic: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bad crash on I-55 at South Pulaski Road has shut down all inbound traffic Thursday evening, Illinois State Police said.The crash happened just north of the Pulaski Road ramp, state police said.State police said there is also a fuel spill due to the crash, though details about how many and what kinds of vehicles were involved were not immediately clear. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or killed in the crash.The circumstances surrounding the crash were also not immediately clear.All drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. It was not clear how long inbound lanes would remain closed.