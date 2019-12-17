CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man has been released without charges after being questioned about an alleged groping on a CTA Brown Line train Saturday morning.
A 16-year-old girl said she was was touched inappropriately on a train after boarding at Belmont, and police brought a person of interest in for questioning Monday morning. Monday night the man was released without charges and police said the allegations are unfounded.
Police say allegation of groping on CTA Brown Line train 'unfounded,' man released without charges
