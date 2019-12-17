Police say allegation of groping on CTA Brown Line train 'unfounded,' man released without charges

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man has been released without charges after being questioned about an alleged groping on a CTA Brown Line train Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old girl said she was was touched inappropriately on a train after boarding at Belmont, and police brought a person of interest in for questioning Monday morning. Monday night the man was released without charges and police said the allegations are unfounded.
