Chicago bank robbery suspect filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested after giving his ID to a bank teller while trying to rob a bank on Chicago's West Side.

The incident occurred Monday at a PNC Bank in the 3300-block of West North Avenue.

Federal prosecutors said Edner Flores, 34, gave a teller a note demanding $10,000.

The teller then hit a silent alarm and in an effort to stall Flores, asked him to fill out a withdrawal slip and provide an ID.

Flores complied, giving the teller his ID and filling out the withdrawal slip for $10,000, writing "1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9" as his account number, court documents said.

When police arrived at the bank, Flores was still at the counter. He had a knife in his jacket pocket at time, according to court documents.
