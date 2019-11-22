Alleged getaway driver charged in suburban bank robbery that led to police chase, fatal shootout in Old Irving Park

Maurice Murphy, 32, is charged with one count of bank robbery in connection to the heist at a Des Plaines bank Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
Murphy is accused of acting as the getaway driver while another individual entered the bank armed and demanded money from a teller, the criminal complaint said. Murphy was arrested in Des Plaines shortly after the robbery, but another suspect escaped and stole a car, police said.
RELATED: Chicago cop shot in head during 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect on NW Side; boy, 15, also shot
Christopher Terrell Willis, 32, was identified as the suspect who police say robbed the bank, carjacked a woman and then led authorities on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood. FBI agents and Des Plaines police chased the suspect, alerting Chicago police officers who also joined the pursuit.
Upon seeing Chicago police, officers said Willis opened fire, hitting a 46-year-old officer in the head. The officer remains in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery.
A Des Plaines officer fatally shot Willis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
RELATED: Mother of robbery suspect shot by police in Old Irving Park sends prayers to victims
A stray bullet also struck a 15-year-old Lane Tech High School student who was standing inside a nearby music store. The teen remains hospitalized but he's expected to recover.
WATCH: Lane Tech student injured in 'gun battle'
Murphy's next court date is scheduled for Monday.