Alleged California human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including 16-year-old with autism

VIEW PARK, Calif. -- An alleged human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including a 16-year-old with autism, according to authorities. Now, officials are seeking the public's help in identifying additional potential victims.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say 23-year-old Bryan Barkley recruited victims between October 2018 and February 2019. He then created online advertisements of a sexual nature.

Barkley arranged for the female victim with autism to be taken to his home in View Park with a ride share service.

He then held her for several days and forced her to engage in sex acts with multiple men.

Police believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward. They are also seeking information about the identities of two females using the names "Mercedes" and "Ranae" who may have helped Barkley.

Barkley is in custody on charges of human trafficking of a minor with a bail set at $150,000.

Anyone with information should call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Human Trafficking Task Force at (323) 526-5156.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimehuman traffickingsex traffickingsheriffinvestigationsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods streets, homes in south suburbs
Image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Bronzeville
CTA Red Line hits woman who tried to get dropped phone off tracks
Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight rodent issues
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
Pritzker gets boat speed warning on Geneva Lake
Snapchat video shows local teens using dark face paint, saying N-word
Show More
Automatic handgun switches addressed to 'John Wick' lead to arrest
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Caitlyn Jenner surprises transgender student who lost scholarship
Treasury's watchdog to look into Tubman $20 bill delay
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
More TOP STORIES News