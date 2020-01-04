Alleged robbery suspect shot by Chicago officers in South Shore, police say

Officer involved shooting - 2660 E. 79th Street. A person being sought for a possible street robbery was tased and shot by officers following a confrontation. CPD spox @TomAhernCPD and @ChicagoMikeMal are en route to scene. Media staging @ 79th and Marquette pic.twitter.com/C9RHXgUlIr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 4, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officers shot a person accused of a possible robbery on the city's South Side Saturday, police said.A police-involved shooting occurred near the 2600 block of E. 79th St., a CPD spokesman announced on Twitter.Chicago police said officers responding to a possible street robbery used a stun gun and shot a person after a confrontation in the South Shore neighborhood.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to the scene.Chicago police will hold a press conference on the officer-involved shooting Saturday night.No other details are known at this time.