Alleged robbery suspect shot by Chicago officers in South Shore, police say

A police-involved shooting occurred near the 2600 block of E. 79th St., a CPD spokesman announced on Twitter.
Officer involved shooting - 2660 E. 79th Street. A person being sought for a possible street robbery was tased and shot by officers following a confrontation. CPD spox @TomAhernCPD and @ChicagoMikeMal are en route to scene. Media staging @ 79th and Marquette pic.twitter.com/C9RHXgUlIr— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 4, 2020
Chicago police said officers responding to a possible street robbery used a stun gun and shot a person after a confrontation in the South Shore neighborhood.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to the scene.
Chicago police will hold a press conference on the officer-involved shooting Saturday night.
No other details are known at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.