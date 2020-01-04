Alleged robbery suspect shot by Chicago officers in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officers shot a person accused of a possible robbery on the city's South Side Saturday, police said.

A police-involved shooting occurred near the 2600 block of E. 79th St., a CPD spokesman announced on Twitter.



Chicago police said officers responding to a possible street robbery used a stun gun and shot a person after a confrontation in the South Shore neighborhood.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to the scene.

Chicago police will hold a press conference on the officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
