Alleged street gang leader charged with attempting to aid ISIS

LOMBARD, Ill. -- The purported leader of a West Side street gang is facing federal charges that he tried to wire money to terrorists in the Middle East.Jason Brown, the alleged leader of the AHK street gang in Bellwood, allegedly tried to provide $500 in cash three times this year to someone he thought would wire the money to an ISIS solider, according to the U.S Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois.Brown was unaware that the person he tried to pay and the apparent ISIS fighter were working undercover with the government, prosecutors said.Brown, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, prosecutors said. He also goes by "Abdul Ja'Me."Six other alleged gang members were arrested the same day on federal drug charges, prosecutors said. They allegedly trafficked drugs including a fentanyl analogue, heroin, and cocaine, prosecutors said.