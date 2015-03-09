Almighty Imperial Gangsters member pleads guilty, will cooperate

CHICAGO (WLS) --The ABC7 I-Team has learned that a member of a Chicago-based street gang has pleaded guilty to racketeering and is cooperating with authorities against his own gang.
Alex "A-Rock" Somarriba, 27, is a member of the nationally-known street gang the Almighty Imperial Gangsters, which originated on the Northwest Side of Chicago and spread across the United States.
Somarriba and five members of his gang were indicted last summer for three murders in Miami, one in Chicago and one in East Chicago, Ind.
For his cooperation, Somarriba will spend 20 years in jail.
