Berwyn shooting: Alsip man shot, killed inside Jelly Jam Restaurant and Pancake House

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Alsip man was killed in a shooting inside a west suburban Berwyn restaurant Thursday morning.Police said they responded to the Jelly Jam Restaurant and Pancake House at the intersection of Highland and Cermak Rd. after receiving several 911 calls around 11:30 a.m.Police found a man shot inside the restaurant. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but his injuries were too severe and he could not be resuscitated.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Clarence Hendrix, 50, of Alsip.The suspect fled the restaurant on foot. Police said he was spotted running through a neighbor's yard, but managed to get away.Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a purple COVID-19 protective mask and a dark-colored jacket with a light-colored hoody underneath.The Major Crimes Task Force is involved in the investigation and conducting interviews with witnesses.So far, investigators have not provided any information on a motive.