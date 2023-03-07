Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Altgeld Gardens ID'd by medical examiner

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death inside a car Monday night in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

About 8:05 p.m., officers found Derrick Walker, 24, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Pregnant woman killed inside car in Belmont Cragin was trying to rob occupant: CPD

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)