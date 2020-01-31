helicopter crash

Vigil honors memory of Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Friends and family gathered in Newport Beach, California to honor the memory of Alyssa Altobelli, a 14-year-old girl who died in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Alyssa and both her parents, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, were among the nine killed in the horrific crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

Hundreds of people showed up to a candlelight vigil to honor Alyssa's memory. They read poems she had written when younger, and praised her for her strong work ethic and contagious smile.

"If she was smiling, other people were always smiling around her," Ellie Robinson, a friend. "She was respectful. She knew how to handle herself. She knew what to say. She was nice, she was funny."

Vigil organizers say Alyssa grew up in the Newport Beach area, attended Mariner Elementary School and was in the 8th grade at Ensign Intermediate.

She was a point guard with the girl's Mamba basketball team.

Friends say sports played an important role in her life. They read a poem written by Alyssa in grade school as they shared their own memories of her.

They lit candles in the shape of the number 5 - Alyssa's number - and released lanterns with messages honoring her.

They also lit nine lanterns - one for each of the victims who died in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiakobe bryanthelicopter crashvigilu.s. & worldmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Pilot's family responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit in Kobe crash
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News