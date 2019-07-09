Alzheimer's patient and wife make emotional plea for return of bike

CONCORD, Calif. -- A 52-year-old Bay Area man suffering from Alzheimer's disease and his wife are pleading for the return of a custom electric bicycle.

The bike was taken Wednesday when its owner, John Phillips, dropped off some items at his mother-in-law's home in Pittsburg.

Phillips left it in the driveway and when he came back out it was gone.

He does not have a driver's license because of the disease and the bicycle is his only mode of transportation.

John's wife Carmel pleaded to whoever took it, "Bring it back, let him be out in the world as long as he can. Alzheimer's is an absolutely atrocious disease that will take everything from both of us very swiftly and give him the time he deserves to do the things he wants to be and be autonomous."

Whoever took the bike might not get very far because it needs a custom charger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordtheftbicyclealzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side ID'd
NB I-294 lanes reopen after 7-vehicle crash in Des Plaines
Suburban Chicago HS prepares send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
New CPD recruits graduating as city works to curb violence
7-Eleven Day celebrates with free Slurpees
5 ways to save money on car maintenance this summer
High school principal removed after refuting Holocaust was factual
Show More
The Lion King's Rafiki helps family with gender reveal at Disney World
Obamacare faces major court test with health benefits on the line
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Pickpocket targets women at Lakeview bars, clubs: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, sunny Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News