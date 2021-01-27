Super Bowl

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman to recite poem at Super Bowl LV pregame show

NEW YORK -- The NFL has selected three people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic as honorary captains for the Super Bowl along with inaugural poet Amanda Gorman for an original poem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The trio was picked for embodying the NFL's message of "It Takes All of Us" this season.

Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited "The Hill We Climb" at the Biden inauguration Jan. 20. She will recite her poem about the trio's impact before the game, which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.

EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles woman became the youngest inaugural poet when she performed an original poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.



Davis made sure to get his students and their families in Los Angeles devices and internet access, and he also hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices.

Dorner, who lost two grandparents to COVID-19, is the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital and represents healthcare workers across the country as honorary captain.

Martin helped veterans, high school athletes and local youth connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project and by livestreaming events in Pittsburgh. He volunteered to livestream every home football game for Aliquippa High School so families could watch. He also has taken in needy children in his neighborhood.

"During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way," Goodell said. "We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpresidential inaugurationpoetrynflsuper bowlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Chicago Bears surprise local health care workers with Super Bowl tickets
2020 NFL season in review: What went wrong, what's next for eliminated playoff teams
Chiefs toughen up on defense, punch ticket to Super Bowl against Bucs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 5 killed in Des Plaines fire; officials provide update
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
LIVE: Biden to sign executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Women fear being targeted for carjackings in Chicago
Trinity Health denied attempt to turn Mercy Hospital into clinic
Show More
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
CPS seeks alternatives to SROs
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News