This EPIC Disney proposal will make your day

It's not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart.

For six months, Lee Loechler worked with animator Kayla Coombs to animate him and his fiancé into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty, for this super-secret surprise proposal.

The two went on a date to see the movie, which played normally until the scene where the prince goes to wake Sleeping Beauty with a kiss. That's when Lee got on one knee.

"It's not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart," you hear him say, "So I just wanna take my time."

His fiancé, Sthuthi David, first thought there was something wrong with the movie before she realized what was going on!

Video Credit: Kayla Coombs, Lee Loechler

