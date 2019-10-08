Nest cam captures Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.

A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.

The package contained baby supplies for the family's daughter who started daycare Monday.

The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit.

"I certainly want to help alert our neighbors of this type of crime," the homeowner said.

But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100.

"We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson told the local ABC affiliate on Monday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaamazonviral videosocial mediapackage theftu.s. & worldhomeownerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
Show More
Prosecutor: Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs
FBI tags Samuel Little as America's 'Most prolific serial killer'
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Chicago Fire expected to officially announce Soldier Field move Tuesday
Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger retires aged 35
More TOP STORIES News