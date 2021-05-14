Amazon is trying to fill 3,800 new jobs in Illinois before the summer shopping season.
The company is offering an average starting wage of at least $17 an hour, plus benefits and an additional $100 to new hires who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 are also possible.
The benefits include health, vision and dental insurance; 401K with 50% company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and access to Amazon's Career Choice program, which prepays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
In 2020, Amazon added over 15,000 new employees to its operations in the state, bringing the total number of employees in Illinois to over 36,000, a 72% increase over the previous year, the company said.
RELATED: Chicago restaurants, hotels looking for workers as they reopen
As a company, Amazon announced it is hiring 75,000 full- and part-time jobs across its operations in advance of the summer shopping season.
Job openings are in fulfillment centers and transportation.
You can apply on the Amazon jobs website, visit amazon.com/chicagohourlyjobs or text "Chicago Now 9" to 77088 for job alerts.
Amazon hiring for 3,800 Illinois positions before summer shopping season
Jobs hiring Chicago: Positions include benefits, COVID vaccine incentive
AMAZON
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News