Amazon to turn abandoned Humboldt Park warehouse into new distribution center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An abandoned warehouse in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood is getting new life from Amazon as a distribution center.At the corner of Kostner and Division, Alderman Emma Mitts is preparing to welcome Amazon and it's 500 new jobs to the West Humboldt Park neighborhood."We want them to build relationships not only with the 37th Ward because Amazon do represent all the Chicago, in particular I wanted to make sure they represent the West Side of Chicago. And that's a good thing," Mitts said.Mitts said while the new Amazon jobs are expected to be non-union, they are opportunities and investment needed in this community."We know that when jobs are part of the fabric of a community, the violence goes down," said Jorge Matos, who grew up in Humboldt park and now is the Director of Safe Streets for the Alliance of Local Service Organizations."Being able to bring more light and jobs, just positive energy into the community, I think is huge," Matos added. "I was one that had a second chance and had opportunities, and here I am running and organization and leading the charge on violence prevention in Humboldt Park. And I know there are many others out here that can do the same."Matos hopes Amazon will hire from the community and help those with barriers to employment, like non-violent records, get on a more productive track for their safety and the safety of those in the community.