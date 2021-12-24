Amazon settles with NLRB to allows workers to organize freely without retaliation

NEW YORK -- Amazon, under pressure to improve worker rights, has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its workers to organize freely and without retaliation.According to the agreement, the online behemoth said it would reach out to both current and former warehouse workers via email who were on the job from March 22 to now to notify them of their organizing rights. The settlement outlines that Amazon workers, which number 750,000 in the U.S., have more room to organize within its warehouses.This year, Amazon has faced organizing efforts at warehouses in Alabama and New York. The efforts come amid heightened labor unrest at other companies in the United States.Earlier this week, some Amazon workers walked out of a facility in Cicero. The group of about 30 said they are demanding better pay and working conditions.