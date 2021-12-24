amazon

Amazon settles with NLRB to allows workers to organize freely without retaliation

By Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon workers walk out of Cicero facility

NEW YORK -- Amazon, under pressure to improve worker rights, has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its workers to organize freely and without retaliation.

The video featured is from a previous report.

According to the agreement, the online behemoth said it would reach out to both current and former warehouse workers via email who were on the job from March 22 to now to notify them of their organizing rights. The settlement outlines that Amazon workers, which number 750,000 in the U.S., have more room to organize within its warehouses.
This year, Amazon has faced organizing efforts at warehouses in Alabama and New York. The efforts come amid heightened labor unrest at other companies in the United States.

RELATED: Amazon workers walk out of Cicero facili

Earlier this week, some Amazon workers walked out of a facility in Cicero. The group of about 30 said they are demanding better pay and working conditions.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessamazonu.s. & worldlabor unions
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
Amazon workers walk out of Cicero facility
Edwardsville honors Amazon warehouse tornado victims
Amazon driver recalls surviving Edwardsville tornado
TOP STORIES
Oakbrook Mall to reopen after shooting injures 4, 2 in custody: police
Car plunges 70 feet off Stevenson Expressway, ISP says
Preckwinkle announces Cook Co. vaccine requirement
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
United, Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
14-year-old girl fatally shot by police during LA suspect takedown
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
Show More
'Polite' armed robber strikes North Side 21 times in a month
Chicago Weather: Overcast, patchy fog Friday morning
IL reports record-high 18,942 new COVID cases, 78 deaths
Watch the holiday yule log
COVID cancelling Christmas: 'Life does not go as planned'
More TOP STORIES News