Amazon warehouse's delayed opening frustrates West Humboldt Park residents

Some Chicago residents are voicing their frustration that Amazon has not delivered on opening its new distribution center in West Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community members on Chicago's West Side are voicing their frustration that Amazon has not delivered on opening its new distribution center in West Humboldt Park.

The facility is built, but sitting empty. Residents are angry over the delay in jobs and economic boost promised to their community.

Yvette McCallum, who is unemployed, hoped she'd be working at the Amazon Distribution Center by now after the e-commerce giant built a massive facility down the street from her home.

"I was excited because it's in the neighborhood so, I'm like, I can do this. I can get a job," she said.

But that's not the case for her and other West Humboldt Park residents now that the warehouse, which was slated to open at the end of 2022, may not launch until the end of this year.

SEE ALSO | Amazon to lay off more than 18,000 workers

The delay has angered several local activists and community groups who were counting on the economic boost an Amazon warehouse would deliver.

"We want jobs, not charity. We are not here to sell out our community," said Edie Jacobs, executive director of Get to Work.

Some activists wanted the company to sign a community benefits agreement to make sure Amazon hired locally, paid workers more than $10 over the starting wage, and built a community training and rec center in the neighborhood among other things.

Amazon never signed any agreement.

"These big corporations come and verbally promise doing certain things and then they renege," said Rodney Shelton, with the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition.

SEE ALSO | Amazon warehouse in Waukegan cited for safety-related violations for 2nd time in 2 months

Amazon, which received no city subsidies, looked to hire hundreds of people at the 140,000-square-foot site built at Kostner Avenue and Division Street, which is in a federal opportunity zone allowing for tax breaks.

The plan to put the warehouse opening on hold comes as Amazon trims its workforce and delays, cancels or closes dozens of fulfillment centers to offset declines.

In an email, Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly wrote: "...Construction is ongoing at this facility and we plan to launch later this year. We look forward to working with local community organizations regarding employment opportunities and community initiatives."

Groups like Black Workers Matter say while neighborhood residents are being encouraged to apply for jobs at other Amazon facilities for now, the company is making it hard by requiring them to travel to the suburbs to attend hiring events.

"The city make a big noise about inclusion, but really too much deals get done without transparency," said Anthony Stewart, with Black Workers Matter.

Alderman Emma Mitts, whose 37th Ward includes the Amazon warehouse, in a statement said that she "continues to be staunchly supportive of the forthcoming Amazon facility,...Rest assured that this Amazon distribution center is scheduled to open during 2023."