Milwaukee amber alert: Bodies of missing mom, 2 girls found in garage

MILWAUKEE -- Autopsies are planned Monday on the bodies of a woman and her two young daughters that were found in a Milwaukee garage more than a week after they were reported missing.

The bodies of 26-year-old Amarah Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks were discovered Sunday afternoon after police interviewed the woman's boyfriend, who had been arrested in Tennessee on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference that the three are apparent homicide victims, but he didn't said how they died or on whose property they were found.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to perform autopsies Monday.

The 25-year-old boyfriend is charged in Milwaukee County with felony aggravated battery, online court records show. He is to be arraigned Monday in Tennessee on the fugitive warrant. He has not been charged in the homicides.

Banks' family reported her and the girls missing to Milwaukee police Feb. 9, and an Amber Alert was issued Saturday. Banks' 1-year-old son had recently died from respiratory problems and, according to a GoFundMe page, his funeral was held in the days before his mother and sisters disappeared.

Memphis authorities called Milwaukee police Saturday to tell them they had made contact with Banks' boyfriend. Milwaukee detectives traveled to Memphis to talk to him and he directed them to the garage where the bodies were found, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Police did not indicate who owned the garage where the bodies were discovered.

