An Amber Alert has just been issued for a boy from South Bend, Indiana.Police in St. Joseph County said 9-year-old John Gyuriak is in extreme danger after he went missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities did not detail why he is believed to be in danger.Investigators said they believe he's with 29-year-old Areca Nicole Gyuriak, John's noncustodial parent. They're in a tan 2008 Dodge Charger. Police said they may be headed to Fort Wayne, Ind., or Niles, Mich.John is 4 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with "Rose #1" on the back and black Under Armor athletic shorts with a white stripe.Areca Gyuriak is 5 ft. tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants.If you spot them or know where they may be, call 911 or the St. Joseph Police Department at 574-235-9611.