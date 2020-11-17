Amber Alert canceled: Boy inside van stolen in Bridgeview found safe, reunited with family

WATCH: Boy inside stolen van found safe

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing 4-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen in southwest suburban Bridgeview Monday night.Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert for Liam Barbarasa, 4, after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a 7-Eleven gas station near 79th and Roberts Road around 5:35 p.m.Liam's father carried his son out of Swedish Covenant Hospital Tuesday morning after he was checked by doctors overnight.The boy gave a shy wave to the cameras.His parents declined to talk on-camera, but Liam's aunt spoke on behalf of the family."We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted," she said. "We're just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers. Thank you so much."Police said Liam's father went inside the convenience store for pizza and left him sleeping in the backseat of the family's Oldsmobile minivan when someone stole the vehicle with Liam inside."Please, it's a 4-year-old boy who's innocent," pleaded Estera Barbarasa, Liam's aunt. "We just want him home safely. We will not... we will not charge you if you know of anybody. Please just bring him home safely to us."Bridgeview Police Cmdr. David Case said the vehicle was spotted in Chicago in the Marquette Park area by a police license-plate reader around 7:05 p.m., but it was unclear if Liam was inside."He is very shy, and so he's scared of strangers, people he doesn't know," said Maria Barbarasa, the boy's mother. "And so I'm praying, praying he's in the car safe and sleeping and that I'll see him very soon."Bridgeview police spokesperson Ray Hanania said the boy was found safe in Chicago. He is being checked out at a local hospital.The vehicle was recovered but the suspect remains at large, Hanania said.