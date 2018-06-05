Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC

Danville Police confirmed that 7-month-old Emma Kennedy has been found safe and her father has been arrested.

DANVILLE, Virginia --
Police in Danville, Va., confirmed that 7-month-old Emma Kennedy has been found safe and her father has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday.

Police said that Emma appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital.


An AMBER Alert was issued for Emma Kennedy Monday morning after police said her father assaulted her mother at a Virginia gas station.
Police are looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy



Kennedy allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with an NC license tag number of EKZ-5093. Police said he was believed to be armed with a knife.

WGHP noted that Kennedy is a registered sex offender. His last known residence is 2688 Valewood Drive in Asheboro. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.
