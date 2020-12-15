Amber Alert canceled after Wisconsin girl, 10, found safe

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WALWORTH, Wis. (WLS) -- The Amber Alert issued Monday for a Wisconsin girl who was reported missing was canceled Tuesday morning after the girl was found safe.

Authorities said the girl was last seen at her home in Walworth on the evening of December 12.

Police said they believed she was traveling with her biological father.

Jocelyn did not pack a bag or take a jacket, police said. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an Eiffel Tower image, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 1-800-674-9228.
