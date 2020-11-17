Amber Alert canceled: Boy inside van stolen in Bridgeview found safe, police say

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for 4-year-old Liam Barbarasa after he was found safely. The vehicle he was inside was stolen in southwest suburban Bridgeview Monday night.A spokesperson for Bridgeview police said the boy was located in Chicago Monday night.Liam Barbarasa, 4, was last seen inside a vehicle that was stolen from a 7-Eleven gas station near 79th and Roberts Road around 5:35 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.Liam's father, police say, went inside the convenience store for pizza and left Liam sleeping in the back seat of the family's Oldsmobile minivan when someone stole the vehicle with Liam inside."Please, it's a 4-year-old boy who's innocent," pleaded Estera Barbarasa, Liam's aunt. "We just want him home safely. We will not... we will not charge you if you know of anybody. Please just bring him home safely to us."Bridgeview Police Cmdr. David Case said the vehicle was spotted in Chicago in the Marquette Park area by a police license-plate reader around 7:05 p.m., but it's unclear if Liam was inside."He is very shy, and so he's scared of strangers, people he doesn't know," said Maria Barbarasa, the boy's mother. "And so I'm praying, praying he's in the car safe and sleeping and that I'll see him very soon."Liam is a white, 4-year-old boy who weighs 45 pounds and is 4 feet tall, state police said. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks, and no shoes.The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L703520 and has a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window, state police said."I have no ill feelings," Liam's mother said. "I know you probably didn't realize he was in there, and that's OK. But please leave him untouched and just exit the vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to call 911.