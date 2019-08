Francisco Javier Mendez, 28. He also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez, police said.

HAMLET, Ind. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert issued by police in Hamlet, Indiana on Saturday has been canceled.Officers were looking for Adyden Javier Mendez, 7, and Yulianna Rose Mendez, 3, who were last seen at 1:37 a.m., according to the alert. They were believed to be in "extreme danger," according to the Hamlet Police Department.They were reported missing with 28-year-old Francisco Javier Mendez.Police have not released any information on how, and where the children were found.