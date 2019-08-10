Amber Alert canceled for 2 Indiana kids

Ayden Javier Mendez, 7

HAMLET, Ind. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert issued by police in Hamlet, Indiana on Saturday has been canceled.The alert was issued at about 7:30 a.m. when police were looking for Adyden Javier Mendez, 7, and Yulianna Rose Mendez, 3, who were last seen at 1:37 a.m., according to the alert. They were believed to be in "extreme danger," according to the Hamlet Police Department.Ayden is 3-feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with "MEXICO" written on it and black shorts.Yuliana is 2-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28-year-old Hispanic male. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez, police said.He was last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE2562, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.