Amber Alert canceled for 3 children missing from Sturgis, Mich.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for three children missing from Sturgis, Mich.

An Amber Alert for three children missing from Sturgis, Mich. issued Thursday has been canceled, authorities said.

The alert said 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, 4-year-old Matteo Nieves and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez were last seen on Wednesday and were believed to be in extreme danger.

From left: Matteo Nieves, Chelsey Lopez, Aldo Cruz and Fernando Cruz.



The alert identified 37-year-old Fernando Cruz as a suspect. Cruz is described as five feet eight inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a black 2009 Chevy Traverse with Michigan plate DWH9204.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the Amber Alert has been canceled. Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sturgis Police Department at 269-651-3231 or 911.
