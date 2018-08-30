Amber Alert canceled for 3 children missing from Sturgis, Mich.

From left: Matteo Nieves, Chelsey Lopez, Aldo Cruz and Fernando Cruz.

An Amber Alert for three children missing from Sturgis, Mich. issued Thursday has been canceled, authorities said.The alert said 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, 4-year-old Matteo Nieves and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez were last seen on Wednesday and were believed to be in extreme danger.The alert identified 37-year-old Fernando Cruz as a suspect. Cruz is described as five feet eight inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a black 2009 Chevy Traverse with Michigan plate DWH9204.Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the Amber Alert has been canceled. Further details were not immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sturgis Police Department at 269-651-3231 or 911.