Amber Alert: Father of missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl Neolani Robinson arrested, girl still missing

Dariaz Higgins (left) and Noelani Robinson (right).

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- The father of a girl missing from Milwaukee who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been taken into custody, but the girl is still missing.

Milwaukee police said Dariaz Higgins was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Higgins is accused of killing 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday. Police said Higgins was also wanted for abducting his and Robinson's 2-year-old daughter Neolani Robinson.

Sierra Robinson was found lying on a driveway outside an apartment building, police said. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other woman, a 28-year-old, was also shot multiple times and was hospitalized in unknown condition, Casper said.

Police said another person with Higgins at the time of his arrest was arrested for "harboring and aiding a fugitive."

Police said they did not find Neolani and that the Amber Alert is still active. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or your local police department immediately.

Milwaukee police said they are continuing to use all available resources to search for Neolani.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
