Amber Alert Illinois: Boy, 1, found safe following Riverdale double murder, police say

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy in Riverdale had been canceled after police say he was found safe.
The alert was issued Friday evening in Illinois in connection to a double homicide and child abduction, according to Riverdale police.
The boy was allegedly taken in the early morning hours of November 27 in the 14000-Block of South Tracy Ave in Riverdale, police say.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
