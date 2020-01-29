Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Florida -- Police in South Florida are searching for a one-week-old boy and his father who live in a home where three women were found murdered.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing baby.

Police say they are searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero and the child who disappeared from the Southwest, Miami-Dade home.

"Caballero, he's related to the one or all three of the victims inside the house," says Detective Lee Cowart with Miami-Dade Police.

Police say a relative showed up to the home on 187th Avenue after not hearing from the victims and found the three women shot to death.

Caballero and his baby boy who live at the home were nowhere to be found.

Police are concerned for their well-being and hope the community can help find them.

"He's just not at the scene and he should be here at the residence," says Cowart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatriple shootingamber alerthomicidemissing boymissing man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
Possible coronavirus patient in isolation in Porter County: health officials
Sources: Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won't be free agent until after 2021 season
LIVE: Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise building in West LA
City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago
Show More
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Funeral to be held for local Vietnam vet; no next of kin found
Pritzker to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
Cook County to hold flag design contest for HS students
More TOP STORIES News